Pirates hand out awards, name next season's captains at banquet

The Crookston boys’ hockey team held its annual postseason banquet this week in the CHS commons.

The Pirates gave out team awards and named their captains for next season.

The Most Valuable Player award went to senior Carter Nelson. Nelson started six of Crookston’s 13 games in goal, posting an 86.4 save percentage and making over 40 saves per game.

Kaleb Thingelstad won the Art Nomland Most Dedicated Player award. Thingelstad scored a team-high 18 points, including seven goals, in his senior season.

Senior Gavin Anderson won the Curtis Brekken Sportsmanship Award, and the Hobey Baker Character Award went to senior Gabe Montieth.

The Pirates also named captains for 2021-22: Blaine Andringa, a junior this year, and Jack Doda, a sophomore this year.

Doda was second on the team in scoring with seven goals and seven assists, and Andringa recorded two points on the season.

Crookston ended the 2021 season with a 2-11 record.

