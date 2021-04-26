UMC swept by Minnesota State in doubleheader

The Minnesota Crookston softball team suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Minnesota State on Sunday at the UMC softball field.

On a cold, windy afternoon with slight precipitation, the Golden Eagles (8-28, 4-18 NSIC) couldn't solve the Mavericks, the second-place team in the NSIC and the top pitching team in the conference.

Minnesota State (28-7, 17-5), which came into Sunday allowing under two runs per game, frustrated the UMC bats in 5-0 and 8-0 victories.

Mackenzie Ward struck out 10 Golden Eagles in a three-hit shutout in the first game. Katie Humhej held the Mavericks in check with a solid performance of her own, pitching four straight scoreless innings to keep the game close into the sixth inning, but gave up three runs in the final two frames.

Jordan Peterson had two hits in the first game for UMC. Torey Richards led the way for Minnesota State, going 3-for-4 at the plate.

The Mavericks struck early and often in the day's second game, scoring four runs in the second inning against Sofia Gombos. They took a 6-0 lead after three innings. For the game, they had 13 hits, five of them for extra bases.

Minnesota Crookston scratched out just five hits against Mankato hurlers McKayla Armbruster and Katie Bracken.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles are off until Saturday, May 1 when they head to Nebraska to take on Wayne State (7-27, 4-18) in a doubleheader.

MINNESOTA STATE 5, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

Minnesota State 2-0-0-0-0-2-1—5-10-0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—0-3-1

WP: Mackenzie Ward (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (7.0 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

MINNESOTA STATE 8, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

Minnesota State 1-4-1-0-0-0-2—8-13-0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—0-5-1

WP: McKayla Armbruster (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (6.1 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

SV: Katie Bracken (3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

