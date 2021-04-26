Golden Eagles fall to St. Cloud State, suffer first sweep of season

The No. 24 Minnesota Crookston baseball team suffered a 7-3 loss to St. Cloud State on Sunday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

With the loss, the Golden Eagles dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 17-6 on the season (12-6 NSIC). Coupled with two losses to the Huskies on Saturday, it marked the first series loss, and first sweep, for UMC this season.

After scoring only one run in 16 innings on Saturday, the Golden Eagles' bats were hot at the start. They got to St. Cloud State starter Jack Habeck for five hits in the first inning and took a 3-0 lead on RBI base hits by Scott Finberg, Landyn Swenson and Carter Mulcahy.

The Huskies (15-10, 13-7) scored runs in each of the first two innings against UMC starter Matt Nelson. After a scoreless third, they loaded the bases against Nelson in the fourth inning, chasing him from the game.

Brody Sorenson came in relief for the Golden Eagles and got three straight outs to end the threat. In the fifth inning, Sorenson loaded the bases with no outs and once again buckled down to keep the Huskies off the scoreboard by inducing three straight popouts.

But St. Cloud State finally broke through in the sixth inning, taking the lead for good. Jake Schusterich singled through the left side to tie the score, and a passed ball allowed Tate Wallat to come home for a 4-3 lead. A bases-loaded walk made it 5-3.

The Huskies scored two more runs in the seventh inning. Meanwhile, Habeck, who allowed eight hits through the first four innings, got into a rhythm late. He ended up throwing 131 pitches and striking out nine, allowing just two hits over the last five innings.

Mason Ruhlman went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Golden Eagles, and Swenson went 2-for-4.

Walks hurt Minnesota Crookston immensely, as UMC pitchers surrendered 12 free bases Sunday and hit three Husky batters in addition.

UP NEXT: UMC will host Northern State (15-14, 14-11) Wednesday afternoon in a doubleheader.

ST. CLOUD STATE 7, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 3

Minnesota Crookston 3-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0—3-10-0

St. Cloud State 1-1-0-0-0-3-2-0-X—7-9-0

WP: Jack Habeck (9.0 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

LP: Brody Sorenson (2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K)

