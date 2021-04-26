Crookston Just For Kix wins national championship

Simply by competing at Just For Kix Nationals, Crookston’s dancers were making history.

But they weren’t about to settle.

Crookston Just For Kix marked their first-ever trip to nationals in Rochester, Minn. this Friday by placing first in the hip hop division, making them national champions.

“We really didn’t even expect anything going into this,” said coach Grace Espinosa. “We were all for the experience of the competition.”

Crookston also had a squad competing in kick, taking 10th out of 22 teams.

The championship-winning hip hop group consists of Amanda Schultz, Amelia Cordova, Avery Trudeau, Caden Sanders-Cole, Ella Bautista, Kalea Luckow, Kayla Brekken, Mackenzie Funk, Mady Knutson, Miracle Bernia, Morgyn Larson, Rylee Hanson and Simone Wright.

Bernia, Cordova, Funk, Hanson, Knutson, Larson, Luckow, Sanders-Cole, Schultz, Trudeau and Wright also competed in kick, as did Calleigh Fanfulik, Janae Luckow and Makenna Kopecky.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.