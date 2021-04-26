Pirates tie for third at home invitational

The Crookston boys' golf team hosted the Pirate Invite Monday morning at Minakwa Golf Course, finishing tied for third in the four-team field.

The Pirates posted a team score of 350 (70 over par), by far their best score of the season relative to par.

Kaleb Thingelstad, who had Crookston's best round in the team's first two invites and the second-best round in the other, fired an 81 to finish tied for fourth.

Blaine Andringa was the Pirates' other top-10 finisher, tying for sixth with a score of 83. Jaxon Wang, Brannon Tangquist, Gavin Anderson and Garrett Fischer rounded out the team by placing 17th, 21st, 22nd and 25th respectively.

Roseau won the invite going away, shooting a 309. Thief River Falls scored 347 to finish three strokes ahead of both Crookston and East Grand Forks.

The Rams also had the three top finishers individually: Max Wilson (73), Teagan LaPlante (74) and Judd Ginther (79).

UP NEXT: The Pirates will play again at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls on Friday, April 30.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Kaleb Thingelstad 81 (+11)

Blaine Andringa 83 (+13)

Jaxon Wang 90 (+20)

Brannon Tangquist 96 (+26)

Gavin Anderson 100 (+30)

Garrett Fischer 106 (+36)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.