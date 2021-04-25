Golden Eagles blown out twice at St. Cloud State

The Minnesota Crookston baseball team was swept in a doubleheader for the first time this season, falling twice to St. Cloud State Saturday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

With wins of 9-0 and 8-1, the Huskies avenged two prior defeats to the Golden Eagles earlier this year in Fort Scott, Kan. UMC won those games by score of 10-9 and 15-11.

The Golden Eagles (17-5, 12-5 NSIC) couldn't solve St. Cloud State's pitching in either game. They got only one hit in six innings against the Huskies' game one starter, Matt Osterberg, and struck out 13 times.

Conner Richardson pitched effectively through the first four innings, allowing only one run. But St. Cloud State (14-10, 12-7) began the fifth inning with three base hits in four at-bats, eventually taking a 4-0 lead.

The Huskies added five runs against UMC's bullpen in the sixth inning, the finishing blow coming on Jake Schusterich's bases-clearing three-run double.

St. Cloud State sent 6-foot-11 Trevor Koenig, a former draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers, to the mound in the second game. Koenig was just as sharp as Osterberg, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 in 8.1 innings.

The Huskies got to UMC starter Jayden Grover for three runs in the first inning and didn't look back from there, scoring in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

Conner Fonger and Ben Bryant hit consecutive doubles in the fourth inning, scoring the Golden Eagles' only run of the game.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will look to end their three-game losing streak Sunday against St. Cloud State in the final game of the series.

ST. CLOUD STATE 9, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0 (7)

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—0-1-3

St. Cloud State 0-1-0-0-3-5-X—9-12-0

WP: Matt Osterberg (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 13 K)

LP: Conner Richardson (5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

ST. CLOUD STATE 8, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 1

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-1-0-0-0-0-0-0—1-2-1

St. Cloud State 3-0-0-1-2-0-0-2-X—8-9-1

WP: Trevor Koenig (8.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K)

LP: Jayden Grover (3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K)

