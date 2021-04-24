Golden Eagles swept by Concordia-St. Paul

The Minnesota Crookston softball team was swept by Concordia-St. Paul in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at the UMC Softball Field, losing to the Golden Bears 11-3 and 13-8.

The Golden Eagles fell to 8-26 on the season and 4-16 in NSIC conference play.

UMC took a 1-0 lead in the afternoon's first game on Rachel Jones' solo home run. But Concordia-St. Paul (19-15, 13-7) took the lead for good in the third inning on Hanna Mortensen's two-RBI single.

The Golden Bears gained firm control with a five-run fourth inning, taking advantage of three Golden Eagle errors in addition to a triple by Amanda Parsons. UMC scored two runs in the fourth inning, but CSP scored three in the fifth to seal the run-rule win.

The second game began as more of the same. The Golden Bears took an 8-0 lead after three innings, using 11 hits to do so.

Alina Avalos, who went 2-for-2 in the first game of the day, put UMC on the scoreboard with a three-run homer in the bottom of the third, followed by a solo shot by Dana Zarn.

Concordia answered with four more runs in the top of the fourth, but the Golden Eagles did the same in the bottom of the fifth off of a wild pitch and three RBI singles from Zarn, Hailey Hatfield and Sarah Velasquez.

UMC couldn't rally any further, however, going 1-2-3 in the sixth and seventh innings.

Avalos went 2-for-3 in the second game. She, Zarn and Jordan Peterson each crossed the plate twice. The Golden Eagles struck out just twice during the second game.

Grace Beseman (3-for-4, two RBIs) and Aryka Knoche (2-for-4, three RBIs) led the way for the Golden Bears in the first game. Clara Heislen did the same in the second, going 4-for-5 with three driven in and two stolen bases.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will host Minnesota State (26-7, 15-5) in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 11, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 3 (5)

Concordia-St. Paul 0-0-3-5-3—11-12-0

Minnesota Crookston 1-0-0-2-0—3-5-4

WP: Kali Kaestner (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 13, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 8

Concordia-St. Paul 4-2-2-4-0-0-1—13-16-0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-4-0-4-0-0—8-8-2

WP: Bryanna Olson (3.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

