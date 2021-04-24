Pirates drop extra-inning game to Grand Forks Central, 7-6

The Crookston softball team fell to Grand Forks Central (N.D.), 7-6, Thursday afternoon at Apollo Field in Grand Forks.

The game was scheduled to take place Monday afternoon but was moved to Thursday due to weather.

Crookston (0-4) struck first when Jenna Coauette doubled to right field in the first inning, scoring Kenze Epema. Coauette later scored by advancing on a passed ball and wild pitch.

The Knights responded with two runs of their own in the first inning, and a run apiece in the second and third. But the Pirates tied the score in the fourth inning when Quinn Siegle doubled on a line drive to center to bring home Coauette and Carley Knutson.

Crookston scored two more runs in the fifth inning, the first on an Amber Cymbaluk RBI groundout and the second on a triple by Coauette to make the score 6-5. But Grand Forks tied it up in the bottom half of the inning, and after two scoreless frames from either team, the game went to extras.

The Knights put runners aboard thanks to a Pirate error and a base hit, and Haley Gereau sent the first pitch she saw into centerfield to drive home the winning run.

Coauette pitched the entire game for the Pirates, giving up 10 hits and five earned runs while striking out five and walking two. In addition, she went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Epema went 2-for-4 and crossed the plate twice. Emilee Tate went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will host Warroad in a doubleheader at Donnie Lauf Field Tuesday, April 27. The first game starts at 4 p.m.

The Warriors are 1-0 this season after beating Roseau 21-11 on Thursday.

GRAND FORKS CENTRAL 7, CROOKSTON 6 (8)

Crookston 2-0-0-2-2-0-0-0—6-7-3

Grand Forks 2-1-1-1-1-0-0-1—7-10-2

WP: Reagan Fontaine (7.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K)

LP: Jenna Coauette (7.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

