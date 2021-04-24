Pirate girls first, boys fifth in season-opening meet at East Grand Forks

The Crookston boys' and girls' track and field teams opened their seasons Thursday afternoon with a meet in East Grand Forks.

The Pirates won the meet on the girls' side, scoring 145 points to beat West Marshall by 14. The boys' team finished fifth, scoring 89 points.

Crookston had six first-place finishers on the girls' side from four different athletes. Emma Borowicz led the way with wins in the 200-meter dash (28.20 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (50 seconds) and pole vault (eight feet, six inches).

Breanna Kressin took first in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.08 seconds. Hayden Winjum won the triple jump with a jump of over 34 feet. Ally Perreault recorded a distance of 30 feet in the shot put to win that event.

Kressin was second in the 300-meter hurdles. Chloe Boll finished second in the 3200-meter run. Libby Salentine took second in the discus throw.

On the boys' side, Noah Kiel had a strong start to his season with a pair of first-place finishes in the 100 (11.99) and 200 (24.22). Greg Gonzalez won the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, nine inches.

Karsten Isaacson took second in the 800 meters. In addition, the Pirates had success in relays, with their 4x200 meter relay team winning and the 4x100 team taking second.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will host a meet Tuesday, April 27 in East Grand Forks (3:30 p.m.).

GIRLS' TEAM RESULTS

1. Crookston (145)

2. West Marshall (131)

3. East Grand Forks (111)

4. Thief River Falls (108)

5. Roseau (72)

6. Kittson County Central (66)

BOYS' TEAM RESULTS

1. East Grand Forks (161)

2. Roseau (145)

3. West Marshall (140)

4. Thief River Falls (115)

5. Crookston (89)

GIRLS' INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Ally Perreault: 1st in shot put (30'0), 3rd in discus (77'3)

Ashlyn Bailey: 9th in 200-meter dash (31.29)

Breanna Kressin: 1st in 100-meter hurdles (17.08), 2nd in 300-meter hurdles (51.54)

Carly Thode: 12th in 100-meter dash (16.26), 18th in 200-meter dash (33.37)

Claire Oman: 11th in discus (64'1), 15th in shot put (22'8.5)

Clara Meyer: 10th in 400-meter dash (1:23.16), 13th in 100-meter dash (17.26), T-24th in 200-meter dash (37.31)

Chloe Boll: 2nd in 3200-meter run (15:52.06)

Emma Borowicz: 1st in 200-meter dash (28.20), 1st in 300-meter hurdles (50.00), 1st in pole vault (8'6), 3rd in 100-meter hurdles (18.60)

Emma Gunderson: 7th in long jump (12'2)

Hannah Loraas: 4th in 1600-meter run (7:10.14), T-24th in 200-meter dash (37.31)

Hayden Winjum: 1st in triple jump (34'2), 4th in 200-meter dash (29.84)

Jacey Larson: 11th in shot put (25'0.5)

Libby Salentine: 2nd in discus (78'0), 4th in shot put (27'4)

Marissa Haugen: 8th in shot put (26'9.5), 9th in discus (67'3.5)

McKayla Brown: 3rd in 3200-meter run (15:54.42)

Olivia Huck: 3rd in 1600-meter run (7:09.18)

4x100 meter relay: 7th (1:00.49)

4x200 meter relay: 6th (2:02.23)

4x400 meter relay: 5th (4:52.34)

4x800 meter relay: 3rd (11:51.44)

BOYS' INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Brady Wisk: 4th in 200-meter dash (25.89)

Caden Boike: 9th in discus (81'8), 11th in shot put (30'0)

Easton Tangquist: 3rd in 200-meter dash (25.57), 7th in high jump (5-00.00)

Gabe Montieth: 4th in triple jump (35-04.00), 9th in 100-meter dash (12.94)

Greg Gonzalez: 1st in shot put (38'9), 11th in discus (76'11)

Jackson Reese: 12th in 400-meter dash (1:08.81), 12th in long jump (13'5.25)

Karsten Isaacson: 2nd in 800-meter run (2:26.42), 3rd in high jump (5'4)

Noah Kiel: 1st in 100-meter dash (11.99), 1st in 200-meter dash (24.22)

Omar Petithomme: 20th in shot put (24'6.5)

Sam Stewart: 13th in discus (71'10), 14th in shot put (28'4)

Thor Harbott: 5th in 1600-meter dash (5:36.52)

4x100 meter relay: 2nd (48.23)

4x200 meter relay: 1st (1:37.75)

4x800 meter relay: 4th (9:57.65)

