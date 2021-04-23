Crookston Just For Kix wraps up competition season

Times Report

Crookston Just For Kix wrapped up its regular season last weekend in Wahpeton, N.D. with its first in-person competition in over a year.

Every team placed at the meet, including first-place finishes by Mini Jazz, Middle Jazz, Mini Hip Hop and Junior Hip Hop.

Mini Kix, Middle Kix and Wee Jazz placed second, Middle Hip Hop took third and Wee Kix finished fourth.

The high schoolers are headed to Rochester, Minn. Friday to compete at Just For Kix Nationals in the High Kick and Hip Hop divisions.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.