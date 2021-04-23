Pirates stay hot by crushing Fosston, 18-6

The Crookston baseball team hasn't started a season like this in a long time.

The Pirates routed Fosston, 18-6, Thursday afternoon in Fosston in their second game of the season, improving to 2-0 for the first time since 2015.

Not only is this Crookston's first 2-0 start in six years (five seasons), but with Thursday's game coming on the heels of last Friday's 14-1 win at Red Lake County, it's the hottest the Pirates have been at the plate to kick things off in even longer.

The 32 runs they've scored over the season's first two games haven't been equaled or even come close to in recent history. As a team, Crookston is hitting .456 and slugging .596 with an on-base percentage of .584. The Pirates have drawn 13 walks and struck out just seven times.

Crookston pummeled Fosston (1-1) from the get-go, scoring six runs in the first inning and five in the third. It scored in every inning but the fifth, and used a four-run sixth inning to take an 18-6 lead and run-rule the Greyhounds.

All nine Pirate starters — Brooks Butt at pitcher, Ashton Larson at catcher, Austin Trinkle at second base, Carter Bruggeman at third base, Jacob Miller at shortstop, Cade DeLeon in left field, Gunnar Gunderson in centerfield, Jacob Hesby in right field, and Ethan Boll at designated hitter — reached base. Eight had at least one hit and seven crossed the plate.

Boll went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Bruggeman was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Butt scored three runs and drove in three of his own. DeLeon hit a home run and scored three runs. Gunderson went 2-for-2, drew two walks and a hit-by-pitch and scored four runs. Larson went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Miller went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Butt, Bruggeman and Miller teamed up on the mound for Crookston. Butt got the start, going two innings and giving up three runs. Bruggeman pitched 1.1 inning and struck out two. Miller finished the game with 2.2 scoreless frames and four strikeouts.

Evan Chalich and Tommy Simonson each had multiple hits for the Greyhounds. Simonson drove in two runs and crossed the plate twice.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will host Park Rapids Friday evening (6 p.m.) in their first home game and first section game of the season. The Panthers are 1-2 on the season and coming off a 17-3 loss at Wadena-Deer Creek.

CROOKSTON 18, FOSSTON 6 (6)

Crookston 6-1-5-2-0-4—18-15-0

Fosston 2-1-1-2-0-0—6-8-2

WP: Brooks Butt (2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

LP: Aaron Norland (2.2 IP, 6 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 0 K)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.