Golden Eagles split doubleheader against St. Cloud State

Back at home for the first time in nearly three weeks after 10 straight games on the road, the Minnesota Crookston softball team split a doubleheader with St. Cloud State Thursday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles (8-24, 4-14 NSIC) edged out the Huskies, 6-5, in the first game, and fell 5-4 in the second game after a seventh-inning rally fell short.

St. Cloud State struck first, scoring twice in the first inning on two base hits against UMC righty Katie Humhej. But the Golden Eagles scored on Cassie Querrey's RBI single and took the lead with five runs in the second inning, using base hits from Dana Zarn, Rachel Jones, Jordan Peterson and Alina Avalos.

Sydney Trees homered with two runners on in the top of the third to cut the lead to 6-5, but the Golden Eagles buckled down from there, keeping the Huskies (18-9, 7-7) off the board the rest of the game.

Humhej worked in and out of trouble, allowing eight hits and runners in scoring position in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. But the senior fanned 10 batters and retired the side in the final frame to pick up her fifth win of the year.

UMC had scored just five runs over its last six games, and 30 over its last 16, but got its bats going in the first game. The Golden Eagles had nine base hits and scored over five runs for the first time since March 17 against Minnesota State Moorhead.

Zarn went 3-for-4 at the plate, and Avalos and Peterson each went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Rachel Jones scored two runs.

The second game remained scoreless until the fourth inning when St. Cloud State scored on an RBI double. In the bottom of the fifth, Hannah Macias took second on a Husky error and came around to score, giving UMC a 3-2 lead after Hailey Hatfield had crossed the plate earlier on the same play.

St. Cloud State tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and scored three runs in the seventh, two coming on a single by Raven Vanden Landenberg. The Golden Eagles had a response, as Sarah Velasquez doubled to center to drive in Hatfield and Avalos, and later put the tying run on third with the winning run on second. A strikeout ended the game, however.

Sofia Gombos went 6.1 innings and gave up 10 hits in defeat for the Golden Eagles. Hatfield went 2-for-3 at the plate.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will host Concordia-St. Paul in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon starting at 2 p.m. The Golden Bears are 17-15 on the season and 11-7 in conference play, and are coming off a sweep at the hands of Winona State.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 6, ST. CLOUD STATE 5

St. Cloud State 2-0-3-0-0-0-0—5-8-2

Minnesota Crookston 1-5-0-0-0-0-X—6-9-3

WP: Katie Humhej (7.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 10 K)

LP: Kylie Thomsen (1.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

ST. CLOUD STATE 5, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 4

St. Cloud State 0-0-0-1-0-1-3—5-13-1

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-2-0-2—4-7-0

WP: Lauren Kirchberg (6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (6.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

SV: Sydney LaPoint (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

