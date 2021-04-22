JUCO transfer Dylan Hushaw signs with Minnesota Crookston

Times Report

Dylan Hushaw, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard from Las Vegas, Nev., signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team.

Hushaw, who joins Ron Kirk Jr. in the Golden Eagles' recruiting class of 2021, is a junior college transfers from Miles Community College in Miles City, Mont. He will have two years to play for the Golden Eagles.

“I've been following Dylan for quite some time now,” UMC coach Dan Weisse said in a release. “There are some intangibles about him that you really cannot coach. I think he has some things our team really needs. He communicates well and has a leader mentality. Dylan has a real toughness about him. He really loves to compete and will do whatever it takes to win a game. He also can really shoot the ball. He comes from a terrific family and was very well coached at Miles. I am looking forward to having Dylan in the Golden Eagle basketball family.”

Hushaw was an All-Conference and All-State selection at Foothill High School in Henderson, Nev. before beginning his college career. He led his team to two division championships, and in addition was a multi-sport athlete competing in basketball, soccer, volleyball and track and field.

He played at Clark College, a junior college in Vancouver, Wash., his freshman season, averaging 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and shooting 41.4 percent on 3-pointers.

This season at Miles C.C., Hushaw averaged 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 39.8 percent from 3-point distance and 79.7 percent from the free-throw line. He was a second-team All-Conference selection with the Pione

"Coach Weisse has been super supportive and encouraging throughout the whole process, which reassured my decision to go here," Hushaw said in a release. "I also loved the campus and programs offered from a school standpoint. The players have been really welcoming to me and I am excited to get to work with them. My biggest strengths as a player are my ability to shoot the ball from anywhere on the court, my playmaking ability, and my high IQ and basketball awareness. I also have a super high motor and will give 100-percent effort.”

