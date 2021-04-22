Pirates tie for second at home invitational

The Crookston girls' golf team got its season underway Thursday morning, hosting the Pirate Invitational at Minakwa Golf Course.

The Pirates had two teams, Blue and Gold, compete, along with varsity squads from East Grand Forks, Thief River Falls and Roseau. With a team score of 434, Crookston tied with East Grand Forks for second, 21 strokes behind Roseau, while Thief River Falls scored 440.

The invite was played with a "circle eight" rule, meaning that players had the option to immediately move to the next hole if they reached a score of eight on a given hole. The Gold team had five of six players go with a circle eight on at least one hole, and as a result did not record a team score.

Joslynn Leach finished first, shooting a 92 to begin her senior season. She edged Aleah Oshie of East Grand Forks (95) and Emma Christianson of Thief River Falls (99), the only other players to break 100.

Sophia Rezac finished tied for 11th by shooting a 110. Hannah Brouse was one stroke behind her in a tie for 13th. Savannah Meine was the other contributor to the Pirates' team score, scoring 121.

Grace Fischer and Samantha Rezac shot 115 and 121, respectively, with at least one "circle eight" hole.

Jasmine Haglund, the only Gold team member not to elect for a circle eight, shot a 114 to pace the group. Georgia Sanders shot 115, Abby Borowicz shot 116, Mackenzie Aamoth shot 127, Jenna Seaver shot 128 and Coral Brekken shot 136.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will compete at Oak Crest Golf Course in Roseau on Tuesday, April 27.

CROOKSTON BLUE RESULTS

Joslynn Leach 43-49—92 (+20)

Sophia Rezac 55-55—110 (+38)

Hannah Brouse 57-54—111 (+39)

Grace Fischer 55-60—115* (+43)

Samantha Rezac 60-61—121* (+49)

Savannah Meine 61-60—121 (+49)

CROOKSTON GOLD RESULTS

Jasmine Haglund 55-59—114 (+42)

Georgia Sanders 57-58—115* (+43)

Abby Borowicz 55-61—116* (+44)

Mackenzie Aamoth 62-65—127* (+55)

Jenna Seaver 65-63—128* (+56)

Coral Brekken 69-67—136* (+64)

*-circle 8

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.