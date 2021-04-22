Pirates come up short at Detroit Lakes

The Crookston boys' tennis team lost a dual against Detroit Lakes, 5-2, Thursday afternoon in Detroit Lakes.

It was a rematch of the team's matchup during a triangular last Thursday in Crookston, which the Lakers won 4-3.

The Pirates picked up points at the No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles spots. Reggie Winjum won his match 4-6, 6-1 and 10-4 in a tiebreaker, and Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan won 6-1, 7-5.

Crookston fell to 0-7 on the young season.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be back in action Tuesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. when they host Moorhead.

DETROIT LAKES 5, CROOKSTON 2

No. 1 singles: Reed Henderson (DL) def. Jack Garmen 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Nate Cihak (DL) def. Erik Coauette 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 singles: Austin Miller (DL) def. Evan Christensen 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 singles: Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Cole Deraney 4-6, 6-1 (10-4)

No. 1 doubles: Connor Zamzo and Gavin Smith (DL) def. Isaac Thomforde and Mason Owens 6-4, 6-1

No. 2 doubles: Gabe Reller and Jordan Fields (DL) def. Joey Brule and Nathan Kelly 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 doubles: Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan (Crookston) def. Brodie Cariveau and Parker Davis 6-1, 7-5

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.