Pirates come up short at Detroit Lakes

Jacob Shames
Crookston Times
Xander Kuchan (pictured against Thief River Falls on April 15) and Kaleb Armstrong had one of Crookston's two wins on the day against Detroit Lakes.

The Crookston boys' tennis team lost a dual against Detroit Lakes, 5-2, Thursday afternoon in Detroit Lakes.

It was a rematch of the team's matchup during a triangular last Thursday in Crookston, which the Lakers won 4-3.

The Pirates picked up points at the No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles spots. Reggie Winjum won his match 4-6, 6-1 and 10-4 in a tiebreaker, and Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan won 6-1, 7-5.

Crookston fell to 0-7 on the young season.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be back in action Tuesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. when they host Moorhead.

DETROIT LAKES 5, CROOKSTON 2

  • No. 1 singles: Reed Henderson (DL) def. Jack Garmen 6-2, 6-1
  • No. 2 singles: Nate Cihak (DL) def. Erik Coauette 6-2, 6-1
  • No. 3 singles: Austin Miller (DL) def. Evan Christensen 6-2, 6-0
  • No. 4 singles: Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Cole Deraney 4-6, 6-1 (10-4)
  • No. 1 doubles: Connor Zamzo and Gavin Smith (DL) def. Isaac Thomforde and Mason Owens 6-4, 6-1
  • No. 2 doubles: Gabe Reller and Jordan Fields (DL) def. Joey Brule and Nathan Kelly 6-0, 6-1
  • No. 3 doubles: Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan (Crookston) def. Brodie Cariveau and Parker Davis 6-1, 7-5

