Pirates finish 11th at Pequot Lakes Early Bird Invitational

The Crookston boys' golf team finished 11th out of 12 teams at Wednesday's Pequot Lakes Early Bird Invitational at the Dutch Legacy Course at Cragun's Resort in East Gull Lake.

The Pirates posted a team score of 422 (134 over par), nine strokes behind 10th-place Grand Rapids and 20 strokes ahead of Pine River-Backus. Wednesday's field was loaded, with four teams from Class AAA and seven from Class AA.

Blaine Andringa was Crookston's top finisher on the day with a 24-over-par 96 to finish tied for 39th. Kaleb Thingelstad, the Pirates' top scorer at their previous two events of the season, was one stroke behind Andringa in a tie for 42nd.

Ashton Shockman tied for 52nd place, Brannon Tangquist and Jaxon Wang both tied for 64th, and Gavin Anderson finished 66th.

Detroit Lakes won the invite with a team score of 323, two strokes ahead of Eden Prairie and three ahead of Brainerd. Nick Tobkin of Detroit Lakes and Erik Stoxen of Brainerd both shot 76 to finish tied atop the leaderboard.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will host their home invitational at Minakwa Golf Course on Monday, April 26 at 9:30 p.m.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Blaine Andringa 96 (+24)

Kaleb Thingelstad 97 (+25)

Ashton Shockman 108 (+36)

Brannon Tangquist 121 (+49)

Jaxon Wang 121 (+49)

Gavin Anderson 124 (+52)

