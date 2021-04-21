Crookston High School set to induct Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021

Times Report

Crookston High School’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to be held Saturday, August 21 at 1:00 p.m. during Ox Cart Days.

The ceremony will honor the Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021 simultaneously, as last year’s induction and Ox Cart Days were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class of 2020 consists of four new membership groups and two new members of the “Legends Hall of Fame,” and the 2021 class consists of two groups.

Lenny Meine, a 1990 graduate of CHS, is part of the class of 2020. Meine was a two-time individual champion at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament and recorded a record of 141-13 over his six years with the Pirates.

Jessica Mullins was a two-time state champion in Storytelling in 2003 and 2004.

Jake Olson and Troy Kleven won state championships in boys’ doubles tennis in 1996 and 1997.

Liz Ames and Katie Hunt were the state champions in girls’ doubles in 1997 and runners-up in 1996.

Bill Erickson and Lyle Francis are part of the Legends Hall of Fame class of 2020. Erickson ran track and field and played basketball for Crookston from 1939-1942. Francis, a 1926 graduate, played football, basketball baseball and track for multiple seasons.

In the class of 2021, MaryAnn Simmons was an announcer for KROX Radio, and was active in many other organizations in the Crookston area, rarely missing a sporting event.

The Crookston Central debate team of 1935 won the state title. The members of the team were Nelson Francis Norman, Mary Elizabeth Robbins and Paul Frederick Sharp. They were coached by Fred A. Seeman.

