Tim Moe resigns as Crookston girls' hockey coach

Tim Moe, the coach of the Crookston girls' hockey team for the past three seasons, has tendered his resignation.

Moe was in his second stint as the Pirates' head coach. He led the team to a 24-43-1 record over the last three seasons, including an eight-win improvement between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Under Moe's coaching, Crookston had its best season in seven years with a 12-14 finish in 2020, and in that same season won its first playoff game since 2015. This season, the Pirates went 8-10-1 and earned the No. 3 seed in Section 8A.

During Moe's first stint behind the Crookston bench, he led the Pirates to the Class A State Tournament in 2007.

Prior to Moe taking the head coaching job in 2018, he served as an assistant coach for one season under Jaclyn Martin.

In a statement announcing his decision, Moe said the primary factor was wanting to spend more time with his family, including his children aged four and eight.

"When I took this job again, I had two goals," Moe said. "One, to bring our level of play back to where the program should be and to where the community wants it to be. The second was to find highly qualified assistants who share my passion for the girls' hockey program.

"It has been one of the highlights of my professional career to help bring the program back from where it was a couple of years ago when it was in danger of being cut. We have better numbers now than we've ever had and our level of competition has gone up also. That is a testament to the time and effort the kids have put in and the time and effort put in by my assistant coaches, Emily Meyer, Stacy Olson and Nick Biermaier. I still plan on helping out in any way I can moving forward, but I have a desire to spend more time with my family also."

Moe never saw his job as a long-term position, as he made clear in his resignation letter to Crookston athletic director Greg Garmen. Instead, his priorities were to get the program back on a solid footing before passing the torch.

In the letter, Moe expressed a desire for the girls' hockey program to be led by a woman. He also said that he would help out with the search for a new head coach, and plans to make himself available to aid in that new coach's transition.

"I feel that now is a good time to take a step back, enjoy my family, and see someone else’s vision for the future take hold," Moe said in his letter to Garmen.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.