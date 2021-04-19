Golden Eagles place 13th at Augustana Spring Invite

The Minnesota Crookston women's golf team placed 13th out of 13 teams at the Augustana Spring Invite, played this weekend at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Golden Eagles shot a 371 in Saturday's first round followed by a 388 Sunday to post a team score of 759, 183 strokes above par. They were 11 strokes behind 12th-place Minnesota State Moorhead.

Abby Stender and Ellen Solem led UMC by shooting 178 over the two rounds, finishing in a tie for 65th. Tiffany Kozojed finished in 81st place and Lachlan Larson finished in 82nd to round things out for the Golden Eagles.

Sioux Falls won the invitational with a score of 612, beating the host Vikings by just one stroke. Lexi Hanson of Sioux Falls shot a 148 to edge Molly Stevens of Augustana, also by one stroke.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will compete at the NSIC Championship April 23-25 at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minn.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON RESULTS

Abby Stender 86-92—178 (+34)

Ellen Solem 85-93—178 (+34)

Tiffany Kozojed 96-101—197 (+53)

Lachlan Larson 104-102—206 (+62)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.