UMC suffers sweep at Winona State

The Minnesota Crookston softball team was swept by Winona State in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon in Winona.

The Golden Eagles (7-23, 3-13 NSIC) were slowed by the Warriors' pitching staff, dropping the first game 5-0 and the second game 7-1.

Winona State (23-6, 12-4), the NSIC's second-place team, scored four first-inning runs off of Sofia Gombos in Sunday's first game. The Warriors added an insurance run with an RBI single in the third inning.

Jordyn Kleman went the distance for the Warriors, striking out 13 and allowing just four hits and one walk in the process.

In the second game, Winona State struck quickly once again, scoring twice in the first inning. A four-run sixth inning, fueled by two home runs, put the game away for the Warriors.

Liz Pautz struck out 15 in a complete-game one-hitter for the Warriors.

Katie Humhej took the loss in the circle for Minnesota Crookston despite striking out nine batters in five innings.

Dana Zarn was responsible for UMC's lone run with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Zarn had three hits on the day, while no other Golden Eagle had more than one.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will be at home Thursday, April 22 to take on St. Cloud State in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. The Huskies are 17-9 on the season and 6-6 in the NSIC.

WINONA STATE 5, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—0-4-1

Winona State 4-0-1-0-0-0-X—5-9-1

WP: Jordyn Kleman (7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (6.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

WINONA STATE 7, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 1

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-1-0-0-0—1-1-1

Winona State 2-0-0-0-1-4-X—7-11-0

WP: Liz Pautz (7.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 15 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

