Golden Eagles finish eighth at NSIC Men's Golf Championship

The Minnesota Crookston men's golf team finished eighth out of 10 teams at the NSIC Championship at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Kansas City, Mo. this weekend. The eighth-place finish is the Golden Eagles' best finish since 2014.

The Golden Eagles posted a team score of 929 (77 over par), 10 strokes ahead of Concordia-St. Paul and the University of Mary and three and four strokes behind seventh-place Minot State and sixth-place Augustana, respectively.

Connor Humble (Sr.) led UMC by tying for 17th place, with rounds of 75, 77 and 76. Humble's first-round 75 was the best score by any Golden Eagle in the tournament.

Cade Pederson (R-Fr.) tied for 23rd place, and Brian Bekkala (R-Sr.) tied for 28th. Keegan Poppenberg (So.) finished in a tie for 39th, and Dillon Sannes, a senior from Fertile, placed 49th.

UMC was in seventh place after a first-round 312, and shot a 305 in Saturday's second round to remain in seventh. Saturday's round was the Golden Eagles' best round of the season relative to par.

Humble, who sat in a tie for eighth after Friday's first round, finished in the top 20 for a third time at the NSIC Championship. He placed 20th in 2019 and tied for 16th in 2018.

Winona State won its third straight NSIC Championship with a score of 883, one stroke ahead of Bemidji State and two strokes ahead of Sioux Falls. Bemidji State's Chris Swenson won the individual title by shooting a 3-under-par 210, beating Upper Iowa's Logan Schweinefus by two strokes.

Prior to this season, UMC had finished in last place at the NSIC Championship in each of the last five seasons (2020 was not contested due to COVID-19). The Golden Eagles placed fifth out of 10 teams in 2014, when the tournament was four rounds and consisted of a fall and a spring portion.

UP NEXT: The NSIC Championship concludes the season for Minnesota Crookston.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON RESULTS

Connor Humble: 75-77-76—228 (+15)

Cade Pederson: 80-73-77—230 (+17)

Brian Bekkala: 76-76-80—232 (+19)

Keegan Poppenberg: 81-79-79—239 (+26)

Dillon Sannes: 86-86-85—257 (+44)

