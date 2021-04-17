Minnesota Crookston splits with Upper Iowa

The Minnesota Crookston softball team shook off a 4-1 loss to Upper Iowa in the first game of a doubleheader to win game two, 3-0, and split with the Peacocks Saturday afternoon in Fayette, Iowa.

The Golden Eagles (7-21, 3-11 NSIC) found themselves in a pitcher's duel to start the afternoon, with freshman right-hander Sofia Gombos on the mound against Abby McKay.

UMC gained the edge in the top of the fourth inning when Alina Avalos singled up the middle to score Alyssa Stillman. But UIU responded right away on Emily Draeger's RBI single. Two innings later, the Peacocks got to Gombos for three runs, the big blow a two-run double by Sydney Wilcox that gave them the lead for good.

Gombos was strong through five innings but took the loss, allowing eight hits, walking none and striking out one in five-plus. The Golden Eagles managed just two hits against McKay, who struck out 12 hitters.

Minnesota Crookston bounced back in Saturday's second game behind a sterling effort by Katie Humhej. The senior right-hander went the distance to shut out the Peacocks (9-18, 5-9), striking out nine while allowing just six hits and no walks.

Humhej has thrown three straight complete games and given up just two earned runs in her last 20 innings, lowering her earned-run average to 2.25 in the process.

Cassie Querrey gave UMC the lead for good with an infield hit in the second inning which scored Dana Zarn. Two innings later, she made it a 3-0 game with a two-run blast to centerfield.

Querrey had two hits in the game, as did Zarn, Jordan Peterson and Sarah Velasquez. The Golden Eagles had 11 hits, just their fourth game all season with at least 10 hits and their first time doing so since April 3 against Southwest Minnesota State.

UP NEXT: UMC will be on the road Sunday afternoon for a doubleheader against Winona State (21-6, 10-4).

UPPER IOWA 4, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 1

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-1-0-0-0—1-2-0

Upper Iowa 0-0-0-1-0-3-X—4-10-0

WP: Abby McKay (7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 3, UPPER IOWA 0

Minnesota Crookston 0-1-0-2-0-0-0—3-11-0

Upper Iowa 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—0-6-1

WP: Katie Humhej (7.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)

LP: Sydney Wilcox (3.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

