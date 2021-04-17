Pirates drop pair of close matches to East Grand Forks and Fergus Falls

The Crookston boys' tennis team lost two close matches to Fergus Falls and East Grand Forks Friday afternoon at a triangular hosted by East Grand Forks.

The Otters defeated the Pirates, 4-3, in Crookston's first match of the day behind strong doubles play. They won all three doubles points in straight sets, Crookston not taking more than three games in any set.

Crookston was strong singles play, but not enough to win. Jack Garmen won his match at No. 1 singles in straight sets, and Erik Coauette won a first-to-10 tiebreaker to beat his opponent at No. 2 singles. Reggie Winjum won at No. 4 singles on another tiebreaker.

Against the Green Wave, the Pirates (0-6) won their first doubles point of the season at No. 3, where Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan beat their opponents 6-3, 6-1.

In singles, Coauette won another tiebreaker to score a win at No. 2 and Evan Christensen, competing at No. 3 singles after playing doubles in Crookston's first four matches of the season, beat his opponent in straight sets.

However, Garmen lost a tiebreaker to Seth Aaker at No. 1 singles, and Joey Brule and Nathan Kelly lost another tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles, sealing the Pirates' loss.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be on the road next Friday, April 23 to take on Detroit Lakes. The Lakers beat Crookston 4-3 in Thursday's triangular in Crookston.

FERGUS FALLS 4, CROOKSTON 3

No. 1 singles: Jack Garmen (Crookston) def. Noah Tarczon 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Erik Coauette (Crookston) def. Ben Scheirer 3-6, 6-3 (10-7)

No. 3 singles: Carter Ness (FF) def. Evan Christensen 6-1, 7-6

No. 4 singles: Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Luke Schroeder 3-6, 7-6 (11-9)

No. 1 doubles: Colton Partain and Maveric Kalenberg (FF) def. Isaac Thomforde and Mason Owens 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 doubles: Charles Vaughn and Josh Kasper (FF) def. Joey Brule and Nathan Kelly 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 doubles: Conner Ackerson and Grant Ackerson (FF) def. Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan 6-2, 6-2

EAST GRAND FORKS 4, CROOKSTON 3

No. 1 singles: Seth Aaker (EGF) def. Jack Garmen 6-1, 6-7 (12-10)

No. 2 singles: Erik Coauette (Crookston) def. Cole Gerber 6-4, 2-6 (10-6)

No. 3 singles: Evan Christensen (Crookston) def. Adam Johnson 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 singles: Carson Knutson (EGF) def. Reggie Winjum 6-4, 6-3

No. 1 doubles: Tanner Lubinski and Tate Fridgen (EGF) def. Isaac Thomforde and Mason Owens 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 doubles: Jude Johnson-Bohn and Tommy Loer (EGF) def. Joey Brule and Nathan Kelly 6-2, 2-6 (11-9)

No. 3 doubles: Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan (Crookston) def. Garrett Beauchamp and Thomas McMahon 6-3, 6-1

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.