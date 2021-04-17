Pirates place 10th in Detroit Lakes

Competing for the second time this season, the Crookston boys' golf team placed 10th out of 10 teams at the DL Earlybird Invite Friday afternoon in Detroit Lakes.

The invite was played at the Lakeview Golf Course, an unorthodox par-64 course on the shore of Lake Sallie just outside of Detroit Lakes. The Pirates recorded a team score of 353, 97 strokes above par, and finished 18 strokes behind ninth-place Crosby-Ironton.

Kaleb Thingelstad, who led the Pirates by tying for third at the Grafton Invitational at King's Walk Golf Course last week, shot a 13-over-par 77 to tie for 31st.

Blaine Andringa shot an 83, and Ashton Shockman shot a 93. Lucas Winger and Gavin Winger, both playing in their first varsity tournaments of the season, shot 100 and 104 respectively, and Brannon Tangquist scored 109.

Fargo Davies (N.D.) won the team title with a score of 273, two strokes ahead of hosts Detroit Lakes. Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley won on the individual side by shooting an even-par 64

UP NEXT: The Pirates will compete at the Pequot Lakes Invitational at the Legacy Golf Course in East Gull Lake on Wednesday, April 21.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Kaleb Thingelstad 77 (+13)

Blaine Andringa 83 (+19)

Ashton Shockman 93 (+29)

Lucas Winger 100 (+36)

Gavin Winger 104 (+40)

Brannon Tangquist 109 (+45)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.