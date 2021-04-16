Pirates fall to Thief River Falls and Detroit Lakes

The Crookston boys' tennis team took steps forward in its home-opening triangular, but fell 7-0 to Thief River Falls and 4-3 to Detroit Lakes Thursday afternoon at the CHS courts.

The youthful Pirates, coming off losses to Alexandria and Monticello this past Saturday in which no Pirate took even a set, took their first sets of the year against the Prowlers and scored their first team points against the Lakers.

Jack Garmen held down the fort at No. 1 singles for Crookston in both matches. He lost to TRF's Dylan Hahn after a third-set tiebreaker, but swept DL's Reed Henderson 7-5, 6-2.

Erik Coauette and Reggie Winjum also won their matches against the Lakers at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, respectively. Coauette defeated Connor Zamzo in straight sets and a first-set tiebreaker, and Winjum, a seventh-grader, beat Brodie Cariveau 6-2, 6-4 for his first varsity win.

Detroit Lakes won behind its doubles dominance, taking all three points there, but the No. 3 doubles duo of Nathan Kelly and Xander Kuchan acquitted themselves well. They took a set against the Prowlers but fell after a third-set tiebreaker, and lost to DL's duo 6-3, 6-3.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in East Grand Forks Friday afternoon for a triangular with East Grand Forks and Fergus Falls. The meet was supposed to be held last Thursday and be Crookston's first of the season, but got postponed due to inclement weather.

THIEF RIVER FALLS 7, CROOKSTON 0

No. 1 singles: Dylan Hahn (TRF) def. Jack Garmen 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 12-10

No. 2 singles: Camden Broadwell (TRF) def. Erik Coauette 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 singles: Jack Onkka (TRF) def. Mason Owens 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 singles: Reece Janisch (TRF) def. Reggie Winjum 6-1, 6-0

No. 1 doubles: Ethan Lunsetter and JJ Cornelius (TRF) def. Evan Christensen and Joey Brule 6-2, 7-5

No. 2 doubles: isaiah Villareal and Rhett Janisch (TRF) def. Isaac Thomforde and Tim Brule 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 doubles: Geran Gonsorowski and Jett Cornelius (TRF) def. Nathan Kelly and Xander Kuchan 4-6, 6-3, 10-8

DETROIT LAKES 4, CROOKSTON 3

No. 1 singles: Jack Garmen (Crookston) def. Reed Henderson 7-5, 6-2

No. 2 singles: Erik Coauette (Crookston) def. Connor Zamzo 7-6 (7-1), 6-3

No. 3 singles: Nate Cihak (DL) def. Mason Owens 6-0, 6-0

No 4 singles: Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Brodie Cariveau 6-2, 6-4

No. 1 doubles: Austin Miller and Jordan Fields (DL) def. Evan Christensen and Joey Brule 6-0, 6-3

No. 2 doubles: Gabe Reller and Gavin Smith (DL) def. Isaac Thomforde and Tim Brule 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 doubles: Cooper Moore and Elijah Blow (DL) def. Nathan Kelly and Xander Kuchan 6-3, 6-3

