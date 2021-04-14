UMC places seventh at Hardrocker Invite to open season

The Minnesota Crookston women's golf team opened its season Monday and Tuesday at the Hardrocker Invite in Rapid City, S.D., finishing seventh out of eight teams.

The Golden Eagles shot rounds of 388 and 394 to finish with a score of 782, 31 strokes behind Dickinson State in sixth and 31 strokes ahead of Valley City State.

Abby Stender and Ellen Solem led UMC by finishing in a tie for 26th, both shooting a score of 192. Stender had the Golden Eagles' best round of the tournament with a 92 on Monday.

Peyton Hennen, UMC's lone returning golfer competing, placed 33rd. Tiffany Kozojed finished 36th, and Lachlan Larson finished 39th.

Montana State-Billings won the tournament with a team score of 681, 19 strokes ahead of hosts South Dakota School of Mines. MSUB's Avery Gill and SD Mines' Rianna Garland finished tied for first at 163.

The tournament originally had nine teams, but Minot State did not compete Tuesday.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles continue their season this weekend at the Augustana University Invitational in Sioux Falls, S.D.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON RESULTS

Abby Stender 92-100—192 (+50)

Ellen Solem 95-97—192 (+50)

Peyton Hennen 99-97—196 (+54)

Tiffany Kozojed 102-100—202 (+60)

Lachlan Larson 110-101—211 (+69)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.