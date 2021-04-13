UMC hunt seat wins third straight IHSA Regional Championship

The Minnesota Crookston hunt seat equestrian team wrapped up its regular season with shows Saturday and Sunday at the Charles H. Casey Equine Arena at the University Training and Outreach Center on the UMC campus.

The Golden Eagles followed the pair of home shows by competing at the IHSA Regional Championship Sunday at UTOC, where they claimed the Zone 7, Region 3 Championship for the third season in a row.

Rachel Johnson, a senior from Stillwater, earned the Cacchione Cup for Zone 7, Region 3 as the High Point Rider at regionals.

UMC earned High Point Team honors in Saturday and Sunday's home shows as well. Johnson earned High Point Rider on Saturday, and Katie Orth claimed Reserve High Point Rider. On Sunday, Orth earned High Point Rider and Johnson earned Reserve High Point Rider.

The Golden Eagles had seven first-place finishes in Saturday's show. Johnson took first in Open Over Fences and Open Flat. Katie Buttolph took first in Intermediate Over Fences and in Limit Flat Section 2. Orth won in Limit Over Fences. Kendra Putzke earned first in Limit Flat Section 1. Kaitlyn Fedewa was first in Pre-Novice Section 2.

UMC had seven first-place finishes Sunday as well. Taylor Barlage started off with a first-place finish in Open Over Fences. Orth placed first in Limit Over Fences. Johnson was first once again in Open Flat. Buttolph placed first in Intermediate Flat. Anna Woidyla won in Novice, Jordyn Erickson took first in Pre-Novice Section 1, and Fedewa won again in Pre-Novice Section 2.

In the IHSA Regionals Sunday, Johnson claimed the title in Open Over Fences, Buttolph won in Limit Over Fences, and Barlage won in Open Flat.

UP NEXT: UMC will compete at the IHSA Invitational later this spring.

