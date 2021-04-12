Casey Kallock named ACHA Division II Second Team All-American

Times Report

Minnesota Crookston defenseman Casey Kallock was named an American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II Second Team All-American, announced Monday.

Kallock, a junior from East Grand Forks, led the Golden Eagles in scoring in their first season back on the ice in nearly a decade. Kallock scored six goals and added 13 assists, helping UMC to a 6-7 record and a No. 20 national ranking in the final ACHA DII poll.

The ACHA Division II All-American First Team consisted of University of Mary’s Zach Garrett and Johnny Witzke, Liberty's Blake Flanders and Dylan Cyhaniuk, Concordia's Trenton Sherman, and North Carolina State’s Chris Solomon. Garrett was named the Player of the Year.

The second team consisted of Kallock, Jamestown’s Braeden Thomas, Lindenwood’s Michael Schrader, East Texas Baptist’s Ryan Gruszka, University of Providence’s Levi Anderson, and UMary’s Kyle Hayden.

