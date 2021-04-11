Outside hitter Schaefer signs with Golden Eagles

Times Report

Bailey Schaefer, an outside hitter from Brandon, Minn., signed with the Minnesota Crookston volleyball team this week.

Schaefer is the second signee for the Golden Eagles in the class of 2021, joining Ashland, Neb. defensive specialist/libero Layne Whaley.

"We are very excited to add Bailey to the Golden Eagle Volleyball family, from our first conversations it was apparent she will do well here," said UMC coach Sarah Morgan in a release. "It will be great to see her in maroon and gold this fall and we can't wait to see what Bailey adds to our volleyball program, campus, and community!"

Schaefer joins a UMC roster that also includes outside hitters Lauren Wallace (R-Jr.) and Skyla Whitaker (Jr.). The Golden Eagles currently have 11 players slated to be on the roster in the fall of 2021, including Schaefer and Whaley.

At Brandon-Evansville High School, the 5-foot-9 Schaefer recorded over 1,000 career kills, becoming the first player in school history to reach that mark. She averaged over 10 kills per match, helping lead the Chargers to a 9-3 record.

