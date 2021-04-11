UMC shut out twice at Northern State

The Minnesota Crookston softball team suffered two no-hit losses to Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D. Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles (6-20, 2-10 NSIC) sent ace Katie Humhej to the mound in the first game of the doubleheader, a 1-0 loss. Humhej had a strong outing, going six innings and giving up one run while striking out three.

But Northern State's Meghan Anderson, who outdueled Humhej the last time the two teams met, was just a bit better. Anderson struck out 13 Golden Eagles and didn't walk a single batter — the only UMC baserunners reached base on errors.

The Wolves (18-8, 9-3) scored their only run when Ashley Fauske came across the plate after a passed ball and an error by UMC.

Northern State continued its lights-out pitching in the second game while also getting more support from its bats. The Wolves won 8-0, getting 10 hits and ending the game via run rule in the fifth inning.

The Golden Eagles once again earned their only baserunner on an error. Elyse Cuttic struck out seven and walked zero in her no-hit effort for Northern State.

Sofia Gombos took the loss for Minnesota Crookston, giving up eight hits and six runs in 4.1 innings. The Wolves led 1-0 after three innings but broke the game open with seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will be on the road again next weekend starting with a doubleheader Saturday, April 17 at Upper Iowa (8-17, 4-8).

NORTHERN STATE 1, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—0-0-2

Northern State 0-0-1-0-0-0-X—1-6-2

WP: Meghan Anderson (7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

NORTHERN STATE 8, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0 (5)

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0—0-0-1

Northern State 0-0-1-3-4—8-10-1

WP: Elyse Cuttic (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (4.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.