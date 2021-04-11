Golden Eagles lose, come back to split doubleheader with Concordia-St. Paul

The No. 19 Minnesota Crookston baseball team split a doubleheader with Concordia-St. Paul Sunday afternoon at the UMC Baseball Field.

The Golden Bears won the first game of the afternoon, 9-4, and the Golden Eagles (16-2, 11-2 NSIC) responded with a 6-1 win in the second game, a seven-inning affair that did not count towards either team's conference record.

UMC and CSP traded runs in the first inning of the first game. With two outs, the Golden Bears' Matt Pietsch reached base on an error, and after a single, a walk and another walk, he crossed the plate. The Golden Eagles answered with a two-out rally of their own, as Mason Ruhlman drew a walk, took second on a wild pitch and came home on a Brock Reller base hit.

In the second inning, UMC struck with two outs once again. Eli Jung doubled to deep right and Landyn Swenson stroked a hard liner into center to score Jung and make it 2-1. That remained the score until the sixth inning.

Conner Richardson (5.2 innings, four hits, five strikeouts) was mostly in control during his start, but Patrick Bordewick homered with one out and a man on in the top of the inning to give CSP the lead. The Golden Eagles tied it a half-inning later after a series of wild pitches by TJ Johnson allowed Jung to come around to score.

The Golden Bears (9-14, 5-12) got to UMC reliever Tyler Hegg in the seventh inning. J.T. Hoffman drew a walk and stole second to spark CSP, which scored six runs in the frame to take a 9-3 lead. The final two runs came off the bat of Ryan Bastyr, who doubled to left-center with two outs and two on.

Will Zimmerman hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh, but the Golden Eagles' last best hope for a rally ended when they left runners on the corners in the eighth inning.

Jake Osowski took the bump for his first collegiate start in the day's second game. Osowski was sharp from the beginning, retiring the first 10 batters he faced. His final line included six innings, eight strikeouts, no walks and just three hits allowed. CSP's only run against him came on a fifth-inning error.

UMC got to Concordia early. Ben Bryant got on base on an error to lead things off and later scored on another Golden Bear error. Jake Hjelle then drove in another run with a single through the left side, and Parker Stroh lofted a fly ball that dropped in fair territory to score both Hjelle and Mason Ruhlman and make it 4-0.

In the second inning, the Golden Eagles scored twice more when Will Zimmerman singled to right center to score Landyn Swenson, followed by a Reller RBI groundout. That was all the scoring they'd need.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles host Minnesota State (18-4, 15-3) in a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 15th-ranked Mavericks dropped two of three games against Minot State this weekend.

With temperatures dropping into the 30s and a high possibility of snow, Tuesday's doubleheader is at risk of being moved later in the week, likely to Thursday.

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 9, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 4

Concordia-St. Paul 1-0-0-0-2-6-0-0-0—9-7-2

Minnesota Crookston 1-1-0-0-0-1-1-0-0—4-6-4

WP: TJ Johnson (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

LP: Tyler Hegg (1.0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

SV: Connor Hurley (3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 6, CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (7)

Concordia-St. Paul 0-0-0-0-1-0-0—1-3-2

Minnesota Crookston 4-2-0-0-0-0-X—6-6-1

WP: Jake Osowski (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

LP: Wyatt Rudolf (1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

