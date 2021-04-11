Pirates fall to Alexandria and Monticello to open season

Fielding a lineup consisting mostly of players making their first varsity appearances, the Crookston boys' tennis team fell to Alexandria and Monticello in a season-opening triangular Saturday afternoon in Alexandria.

The Pirates' season-opening meet at East Grand Forks on Thursday was postponed to Friday, April 16 due to rain. Weather also resulted in the Alexandria triangular being moved from Friday to Saturday.

The host Cardinals took all seven points from the Pirates. The closest Crookston came to getting on the scoreboard was at No. 1 singles, where Jack Garmen fell to Jacob Partington 6-2, 7-6 (7-4 in a tiebreaker).

In the day's second match, the Magic took all seven matches from the Pirates as well, doing so in two sets in every match.

Garmen fell 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Reggie Winjum fell 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Evan Christiansen and Tim Brule lost 6-0, 6-4, and Ethan Erdman and Zach Johnson lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will host Thief River Falls and Detroit Lakes in a triangular Thursday, April 15. The meet was originally scheduled for Monday afternoon.

ALEXANDRIA 7, CROOKSTON 0

No. 1 singles: Jacob Partington (Alexandria) over Jack Garmen 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 2 singles: Gannon Lueke (Alexandria) over Eric Coauette 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 singles: Landon Schabel (Alexandria) over Mason Owens 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 singles: Aaron Jost (Alexandria) over Reggie Winjum 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 doubles: Andrew Wegner and Dieter Mulder (Alexandria) over Evan Christiansen and Tim Brule 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 doubles: Dylan Olson and Owen Olson (Alexandria) over Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 doubles: Ryan Maveson and Tyler Jabus (Alexandria) over Ethan Erdman and Zach Johnson 6-1, 6-1

MONTICELLO 7, CROOKSTON 0

No. 1 singles: Tyler Rousslang (Monticello) over Jack Garmen 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Henry Sawatzke (Monticello) over Eric Coauette 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles: Wyatt Kadelbach (Monticello) over Mason Owens 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 singles: Ryan Schyma (Monticello) over Reggie Winjum 6-3, 6-2

No. 1 doubles: Dylan Roiger and Johnny May (Monticello) over Evan Christiansen and Tim Brule 6-0, 6-4

No. 2 doubles: Brandon Fyle and Jackson Bianchi (Monticello) over Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 doubles: Daniel Homsombath and Jacob Roden (Monticello) over Ethan Erdman and Zach Johnson 6-4, 6-3

