Golden Eagles end season with two losses at home

The Minnesota Crookston tennis team dropped its final two matches of the season Friday at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D.

The Golden Eagles lost to Augustana, 4-0, before falling to Sioux Falls, 7-0. Their season came to an end at 0-11.

In the first match of the day against Augustana, the No. 1 doubles pair of Tasha Achermann and Michelle Swyter fell 6-0, as did Ashley Chomyn and Gabriela Pinto at No. 2 doubles.

In singles, Achermann took a game in the second set, but was defeated 6-0, 6-1. At the No. 2 spot, Swyter was defeated 6-0, 6-0. Chomyn fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

Achermann and Swyter had a strong match at No. 1 singles against Sioux falls and fell 6-3. At the No. 2 doubles spot, Pinto and Chomyn took a game but fell 6-1. At the No. 3 spot, Samantha Hartung and Karli Renney fell 6-1.

In No. 1 singles, Achermann took a game in the second set, but fell 6-0, 6-1 to Lexi Miller. At No. 2 singles, Swyter lost 6-0, 6-1. At the No. 3 slot, Chomyn fell 6-0, 6-0. Renney fell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles. Hartung fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 singles. At the No. 6 slot, Pinto took two games in the first set, but she fell 6-2, 6-0.

UMC honored graduating seniors Hartung and Renney prior to the match against Sioux Falls. The Golden Eagles also welcomed back 2020 senior Ashley Smith, who did not get a true senior day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

