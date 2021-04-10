UMC splits pair of low-scoring games with MSU Moorhead

Runs were hard to come by in Moorhead Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota Crookston softball team fell to Minnesota State Moorhead, 1-0, in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Nemzek Softball Field. But the Golden Eagles bounced back behind another strong defensive and pitching performance, beating the Dragons 5-1 to force a split.

UMC ace Katie Humhej took the circle in the day's first game, going up against the Dragons' Reece Dahl. The two pitchers dueled to nearly a draw, but the edge went to Dahl, who kept the Golden Eagles (6-18, 2-8 NSIC) off the board and to just two hits.

Humhej, meanwhile, gave up three hits, including an RBI double to Jordey Smith in the second inning. The run was unearned, though, as Emma Dummer, the scorer, had gotten on base due to an error. Humhej pitched four more scoreless frames and struck out six, but Smith's double stood for the whole game.

Minnesota Crookston's best chance of the game came in the first inning when Dana Zarn drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then moved to third on a fielder's choice. But Dahl struck out Cassie Querrey to end the inning. UMC had runners in scoring position on two other occasions.

Dummer got MSUM (5-19, 3-7) off to a quick start in the second game on an RBI double in the first inning. The Golden Eagles responded two innings later when Leah Macias tripled to left field, scoring Zarn and Hannah Macias.

Gabriella Blomdahl brought in another run in the fourth inning on an RBI single, and Zarn made it 4-1 on an RBI single of her own one batter later. Leah Macias drove in another run in the top of the sixth inning.

Sofia Gombos settled down after giving up the early run, going the distance to earn the win. It was the freshman right-hander's third complete-game effort of the season, and her lowest-scoring complete game as well.

Leah Macias and Zarn both had multi-hit games for UMC, which had nine base hits in the second game of the afternoon.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will be in Aberdeen, S.D. tomorrow for a doubleheader against Northern State (16-8, 7-3).

MINNESOTA STATE MOORHEAD 1, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—0-2-1

Minnesota State Moorhead 0-1-0-0-0-0-X—1-3-0

WP: Reece Dahl (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 5, MINNESOTA STATE MOORHEAD 1

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—5-9-2

Minnesota State Moorhead 1-0-0-0-0-0-0—1-7-2

WP: Sofia Gombos (7.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

LP: Anna Lang (4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

