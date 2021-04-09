Pirates open season in Grand Forks at Grafton Invitational

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Under blue-gray morning skies, the spring high school sports season returned at long last.

The Crookston boys' golf team played at King's Walk Golf Course Thursday in their first event of the season, an invitational hosted by Grafton (N.D.). Out of a field of eight schools from Minnesota and North Dakota, the Pirates tied for sixth with a team score of 372, 84 above par.

Temperatures hovered in the low to mid-40s throughout the morning and afternoon. The links-style King's Walk course posed a challenge with its thick fescue rough, and conditions were made tougher by the onset of rain later in the afternoon. In addition, pockets of fairway were already damp from overnight rain.

Senior Kaleb Thingelstad, making his debut for the Pirates, excelled with a 7-over-par 79. That was good enough for third place individually behind Oak Grove Lutheran's Grayson Wetch (76) and Scott Boehning (77).

Blaine Andringa (Jr.) shot 88 and Brannon Tangquist (Fr.) shot 99 in Crookston's two other rounds under 100. Ashton Shockman (Fr.) and Gavin Anderson (Sr.) made their varsity debuts Thursday, shooting 106 and 110 respectively, and Jaxon Wang (Sr.) shot 127.

Kindred won the invitational with a team score of 323, followed by Oak Grove (339), Central Cass (358) and Northern Lights (364). East Grand Forks, the only other Minnesota school competing, tied with the Pirates.

UP NEXT: Crookston will be back in action Friday, April 16 with an invitational at Lakeview Golf Course in Detroit Lakes.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Kaleb Thingelstad 79 (+7)

Blaine Andringa 88 (+16)

Brannon Tangquist 99 (+27)

Ashton Shockman 106 (+34)

Gavin Anderson 110 (+38)

Jaxon Wang 127 (+55)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.