Golden Eagles post season-best score, place 21st at Mule Invitational

The Minnesota Crookston men's golf team finished 21st out of 23 teams at the Central Missouri Mule Invitational in Warrensburg, Mo. this week.

The Golden Eagles finished with a team score of 935, five strokes ahead of Lincoln and eight ahead of William Jewell. They shot 95-over-par, bettering the 133 strokes over par they recorded at the 54-hole Washburn Invitational last month.

The three-round tournament was held Monday and Tuesday, with teams playing 27 holes both days. UMC shot its two best rounds of the season with scores of 302 and 310 before closing the invitational out by shooting a 323.

Connor Humble finished in a tie for 69th place with rounds of 75, 76 and 76 for a score of 227. Cade Pederson, who had UMC's best round of the week with a first-round 72, finished tied for 88th with a score of 230, and Keegan Poppenberg tied for 99th by shooting 233.

Brian Bekkala placed 114th and Spencer Dahlquist finished 118th to round out the Golden Eagles. The tournament was Bekkala's first action of the season.

Washburn won the event with a team score of 850, three strokes ahead of runners-up Central Missouri.

Washburn's Andrew Beckler, Central Missouri's Nick Westrich, Northeastern State's Carlos Gomez and Missouri-St. Louis's Chris Ferris tied for first individually, each shooting an even-par 210.

UP NEXT: UMC finishes its season April 16-18 at the NSIC Championship at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo. The Golden Eagles competed there in March for the NSIC Preview, where they finished 26th out of 26 teams.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON RESULTS

Connor Humble 75-76-76—227 (+17)

Cade Pederson 72-78-80—230 (+20)

Keegan Poppenberg 74-78-81—233 (+23)

Brian Bekkala 81-78-86—245 (+35)

Spencer Dahlquist 90-93-90—273 (+63)

