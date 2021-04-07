Mike Hastings named national coach of the year

Times Report

Minnesota State Mankato head coach Mike Hastings has won the Spencer Penrose Award as the national coach of the year in NCAA Division I men's hockey.

Hastings, a 1984 graduate of Crookston High School and member of the Crookston High School Hall of Fame, has guided the fifth-ranked Mavericks to a 22-4-1 record this season, as well as the program's first-ever Frozen Four appearance.

Minnesota State, which won the WCHA regular-season championship for the fourth straight year, defeated Quinnipiac 4-3 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before downing Minnesota 4-0 in the regional final.

The win over Quinnipiac was the Mavericks' first NCAA Tournament victory, as well as Hastings' first win in six appearances there.

Hastings has a record of 236-89-24 in his nine seasons at Mankato and has won six WCHA regular-season titles. His .711 winning percentage is the best among all active NCAA Division I men's head coaches.

This is the second Penrose win for Hastings, who earned the award in 2015 as well.

Hastings and the Mavericks face St. Cloud State in the national semifinal Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

