Golden Eagles routed twice at Minnesota Duluth

The Minnesota Crookston softball team was swept by Minnesota Duluth in a doubleheader in Duluth Tuesday afternoon, losing to the Bulldogs 10-0 and 9-1.

The Golden Eagles, who fell to 5-17 and 1-7 in NSIC play, were run-ruled in both games by Minnesota Duluth (16-6, 6-2).

Bulldog hurler Sam Pederson no-hit UMC in the first game of the afternoon, walking two batters and striking out seven.

UMD led 2-0 after three innings but broke the game open with eight runs in the fourth inning.

The Bulldogs had 13 hits, with eight of them going for extra bases. Kiana Bender led the way with four RBIs.

Minnesota Duluth picked up where it left off in the second game, scoring three runs in the first, two more in the third and four runs in the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule.

Sophomore shortstop Dana Zarn produced UMC's lone run of the afternoon with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Hannah Macias (Jr., OF) went 2-for-2 at the plate.

Sofia Gombos took the loss in both games for Minnesota Crookston.

Jessica Bren went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for the Bulldogs in the second game, while Jordyn Thomas also went 3-for-3.

Tuesday's doubleheader was originally scheduled to be played Wednesday but was moved up a day to avoid expected bad weather in the Duluth area.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles travel to Moorhead Saturday for a doubleheader against Minnesota State Moorhead (4-16, 2-4). UMC swept the Dragons in a non-conference doubleheader on March 17.

MINNESOTA DULUTH 10, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0—0-0-1

Minnesota Duluth 0-0-2-8-X—10-13-1

WP: Sam Pederson (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

MINNESOTA DULUTH 9, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 1

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-1-0—1-4-0

Minnesota Duluth 3-0-2-0-4—9-10-0

WP: Lauren Dixon (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (4.0 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

