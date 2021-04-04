UMC suffers two losses to Southwest Minnesota State

The Minnesota Crookston softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State Saturday afternoon, losing the first game 11-2 in five innings and falling in the second game, 10-4.

The Mustangs run-ruled the Golden Eagles (5-15, 1-5 NSIC) in the first game, scoring four runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings and bashing 14 hits, including five doubles and two home runs.

UMC cut an early deficit to 3-2 after two innings on an RBI double by Sarah Velasquez, but that proved to be its only score of the game.

SMSU (14-6, 5-1) struck with the heart of its order in the fourth inning with Kali Tomlinson's two-run double and Jillian Noel's two-run homer to make it 7-2. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, put runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the fourth but stranded them both, cutting short a possible rally.

Leah Macias went 2-for-2 for UMC in the first game and scored a run. Sofia Gombos took the loss, giving up eight runs in 4.1 innings.

The Golden Eagles had plenty of chances in the second game. They had 13 hits for the day and had multiple runners on base in all but two innings. But they left 11 stranded, and in the field, seven errors proved costly.

UMC loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning when Hailey Hatfield hit a leadoff triple to right, followed by two infield singles. But the Mustangs made a forceout at home, and Kaylee Hentges caught a hard liner and doubled Kamryn Frisk off first base to end the inning.

Southwest Minnesota State then scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth. Cassie Querrey led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run to put the Golden Eagles on the board, and Rachel Jones drove in two more runs with a single, but the Mustangs padded their lead with four runs in the fifth.

Querrey went 3-for-3 with a walk in addition to her blast. Macias, Dana Zarn and Shaelyn Grant also had multi-hit performances in the game, and Alina Avalos went deep in the fifth inning.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will be on the road Wednesday, April 7 for a doubleheader at Minnesota Duluth (14-6, 4-2).

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 11, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 2

Southwest Minnesota State 2-1-0-4-4—11-14-1

Minnesota Crookston 0-2-0-0-0—2-6-1

WP: Megan Cull (3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Sofia Gombos (4.1 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 10, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 4

Southwest Minnesota State 0-1-3-2-4-0-0—10-13-0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-3-1-0-0—4-13-7

WP: Shelby Bloemendaal (3.2 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

LP: Kamryn Frisk (1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

