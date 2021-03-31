Golden Eagles place 26th at NSIC Preview

The Minnesota Crookston men's golf team finished 26th out of 26 teams at the NSIC Preview Invitational at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Mo. this week.

The Golden Eagles finished with a team score of 690, 11 strokes behind 25th-place University of Mary and 99 strokes behind first-place Central Missouri. They shot a 342 in Monday's first round and 348 in the second round Tuesday.

Connor Humble led UMC by finishing in a tie for 91st place with a score of 163. His 9-over-par 80 on Tuesday was the best round by any Golden Eagle for the tournament.

Cade Pederson and Keegan Poppenberg tied for 123rd and 126th, respectively. Spencer Dahlquist finished in 144th place, and Spencer Harvey placed 145th. Dillon Sannes, who competed as an individual, finished 146th.

Thomas Henson of Central Missouri won the individual title with a score of 143.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will compete at the Central Missouri Mule Invitational in Warrensburg, Mo. April 5-6.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON RESULTS

Connor Humble 83-80—163 (+21)

Cade Pederson 89-83—172 (+30)

Keegan Poppenberg 89-84—173 (+31)

Spencer Dahlquist 97-87—184 (+42)

Spencer Harvey 92-95—187 (+45)

Dillon Sannes 100-101—201 (+59)

