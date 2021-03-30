Golden Eagles split with Bemidji State in NSIC opener

The Minnesota Crookston softball team split its NSIC opening doubleheader with Bemidji State Monday afternoon in Bemidji.

The Golden Eagles moved to 5-11 on the season after an 8-4 loss in Monday's opening game and a 4-3 win in extra innings in the second game.

Aces battled in the first game, with UMC's Katie Humhej taking the mound against Stephi Dullum of Bemidji State. The Golden Eagles drew first blood, taking a 2-0 lead after four innings thanks to an Alyssa Stillman solo homer and a Sarah Velasquez RBI double.

In the fifth inning, though, the Beavers (5-11, 1-1) struck back. After a UMC fielding error, they hit five singles, capped off by a two-RBI base hit by Sami Dullum which made it 5-2 BSU.

The Golden Eagles attempted to rally in the sixth inning and pulled within a run when Velasquez singled in another run and Hannah Macias scored on a Beaver error. But Bemidji State pushed three more across the plate in the bottom of the sixth to put the game nearly out of reach before retiring UMC in the seventh.

Dullum went the whole way, giving up seven hits and striking out six. Humhej allowed 10 hits over her six innings of work, but just three of the eight runs she gave up were earned. She also struck out 10.

In the second game, Minnesota Crookston scored in the top of the first when Dana Zarn stole home on a double steal. Bemidji State scored two in the bottom of the first, but UMC tied it just half an inning later when Shaelyn Grant scored on an error.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning, when Zarn laced a single to the left side that scored Gabriella Blomdahl. But the Beavers had an answer with Stephi Dullum's sixth-inning RBI single to tie the game.

Errors plagued Bemidji State, as it committed four in the second game. The Golden Eagles took advantage in the eighth inning. Alina Avalos hit a leadoff double, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and came home on a fielding error by the Beaver second baseman.

After the sixth inning, Humhej entered in relief of Sofia Gombos, who had given up five hits and struck out seven in her day of work. Humhej was perfect in relief, protecting UMC's one-run lead by striking out the side in the bottom of the eighth.

The Golden Eagles stole six bases in the second game, with Zarn swiping two.

UP NEXT: UMC's 705-day gap between home games will come to an end Friday when the Golden Eagles host Sioux Falls (7-9, 1-1) in a doubleheader.

Friday will be a homecoming for Cougar shortstop Mika Rodriguez, who played for UMC from 2018-2020 before transferring to Sioux Falls as a graduate student.

BEMIDJI STATE 8, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 4

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-1-1-0-2-0—4-7-1

Bemidji State 0-0-0-0-5-3-X—8-10-3

WP: Stephi Dullum (7.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (6.0 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 10 K)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 4, BEMIDJI STATE 3

Minnesota Crookston 1-1-0-0-1-0-0-1—4-7-2

Bemidji State 2-0-0-0-0-1-0-0—3-5-4

WP: Katie Humhej (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Kaidron McClafferty (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

