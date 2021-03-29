Golden Eagles fall to Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State

The Minnesota Crookston women's tennis team, returning to the court for the first time in a month, fell to Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State this weekend in Duluth.

The Golden Eagles fell to 0-9 with the losses to the Bulldogs and Huskies.

In Saturday's match against St. Cloud State, UMC's doubles team of Michelle Swyter and Tasha Achermann led the way by taking a game off the Husky duo before falling 6-1. At No. 6 singles, Gabriela Pinto took two games, more than any other Golden Eagle, before falling 6-0, 6-2.

On Sunday, UMC was led again by the duo of Achermann and Swyter, which fell 6-1 to Minnesota Duluth's team. Ashley Chomyn and Samantha Hartung fell 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 and No. 5 singles, respectively.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles close out their season April 11 at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D. against Augustana and Sioux Falls.

