UMC western equestrian qualifies six for regionals, advances four to IHSA invitational

The Minnesota Crookston western equestrian team wrapped up its 2021 regular season in Fargo, N.D. this weekend with a pair of shows hosted by North Dakota State on Friday and Saturday and the IHSA Regional Championships on Sunday.

In addition, four Golden Eagle riders — Beatrice Streifel, Jordyn Newberg, Rebecca Clark and Tristyn Bair — qualified for the IHSA Invitational through their performances at the regional championships.

UMC began the weekend by claiming Reserve High Point Team honors in Friday's show, with Olivia Becker earning High Point Rider. Becker placed first in Reining section one and third in Open Horsemanship section one.

Other first-place finishes for the Golden Eagles included Bair, who took first in section one of Level II Horsemanship, Adrianne Schaunaman, who placed first in Reining section two, Alyssa Evavold, who topped section two of Open Horsemanship, Grace Meyers, who took first in Beginner Horsemanship section one, and Zoey Haas in Rookie B Horsemanship section two.

Minnesota Crookston earned Reserve High Point Team Saturday as well, with Newberg earning Reserve High Point Rider after placing first in section one of Reining and fourth in Open Horsemanship section two.

April Klecker took first in section one of Reining, and Kayley Silva placed first in Beginner Horsemanship section one. Bair placed first in Level II Horsemanship section one. Several other UMC riders took second in their respective events, including Evavold, Schaunaman, Streifel, Ally Eblen, Fahren Kolpack, Grace Meyers and Jenna Pedrow.

Six Golden Eagles — Bair, Clark, Kolpack, Meyers, Newberg and Streifel — qualified for Sunday's IHSA Regionals. Bair led the way with a first-place finish in Level I Horsemanship to qualify for the IHSA Invitational. Clark, Newberg and Streifel all finished in the top three as well, advancing along with Bair.

UP NEXT: Bair, Clark, Newberg and Streifel qualified and will compete at the IHSA Invitational in May.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Adrianne Schaunaman: 1st in Reining section two, 4th in Open Horsemanship section one

Ally Eblen: 6th in Rookie B Horsemanship section two

Alyssa Evavold: 1st in Open Horsemanship section two, 5th in Reining section one

April Klecker: 3rd in Reining section one, 6th in Open Horsemanship section one

Beatrice Streifel: 4th in Level II Horsemanship section two

Fahren Kolpack: 6th in Level I Horsemanship

Grace Meyers: 1st in Beginner Horsemanship section one

Jenna Pedrow: 2nd in Beginner Horsemanship section two

Jordyn Newberg: 3rd in Open Horsemanship section two, 5th in Reining section two

Kayley Silva: 4th in Beginner Horsemanship section two,

Olivia Becker: 1st in Reining section one, 3rd in Open Horsemanship section one

Rae Ann Michel: 2nd in Reining section two, 4th in Open Horsemanship section two

Rebecca Clark: 4th in Rookie B Horsemanship section one

Savanna Weber: 3rd in Rookie B Horsemanship section one

Tristyn Bair: 1st in Level II Horsemanship section one, 3rd in Ranch Riding

Zoey Haas: 1st in Rookie B Horsemanship section two

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Adrianne Schaunaman: 2nd in Reining section one, 3rd in Open Horsemanship section two

Ally Eblen: 2nd in Rookie B Horsemanship section two

Alyssa Evavold: 2nd in Open Horsemanship section two, 5th in Reining section two

April Klecker: 1st in Reining section one, 5th in Open Horsemanship section one

Beatrice Streifel: 2nd in Level II Horsemanship section one, 3rd in Ranch Riding

Fahren Kolpack: 2nd in Level I Horsemanship

Grace Meyers: 2nd in Rookie A Horsemanship

Jenna Pedrow: 2nd in Beginner Horsemanship section two

Jordyn Newberg: 1st in Reining section two, 4th in Open Horsemanship section two

Kayley Silva: 1st in Beginner Horsemanship section one

Olivia Becker: 3rd in Reining section two, 3rd in Open Horsemanship section one

Rae Ann Michel: 3rd in Reining section one, 6th in Open Horsemanship section one

Rebecca Clark: 4th in Rookie B Horsemanship section one

Savanna Weber: 6th in Rookie B Horsemanship section two

Tristyn Bair: 1st in Level II Horsemanship section two, 6th in Ranch Riding

Zoey Haas: 3rd in Rookie B Horsemanship section one

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Beatrice Streifel: 3rd in Level I Horsemanship

Fahren Kolpack: 5th in Rookie B Horsemanship

Grace Meyers: 6th in Beginner Horsemanship

Jordyn Newberg: 2nd in Open Reining

Rebecca Clark: 3rd in Rookie B Horsemanship

Tristyn Bair: 1st in Level I Horsemanship

