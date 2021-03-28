Golden Eagles shut down Upper Iowa for 10th and 11th wins

The Minnesota Crookston baseball team's prolific offense wasn't firing on all cylinders Sunday afternoon. So the Golden Eagles found another way to win.

Behind strong starts from Jake Dykhoff and Matt Nelson, UMC swept Upper Iowa in a doubleheader, winning 1-0 and 6-1 to improve to 11-0 on the season and 7-0 in NSIC play.

In the first game, a seven-inning affair, the Golden Eagles were shut down by Peacocks ace Duncan Snider, who gave up only one hit in over the first six innings. But their own ace rose to the challenge.

Dykhoff, a junior right-hander, pitched a 10-strikeout shutout in a win over Winona State his last start. He remained dominant Sunday, retiring the first 13 UIU batters he faced, and finished the game having allowed just three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

In the seventh inning, with Snider out of the game, UMC slugger Brock Reller led off with a double down the right-field line. The Peacocks (3-7) retired the next two Golden Eagles, but Parker Stroh stroked a single into right field to score Reller.

An error, a wild pitch and a walk gave Upper Iowa a chance to respond in the bottom half of the inning, but with runners on second and third base, Dykhoff induced a game-ending flyout to right field.

Matt Nelson took the bump for Minnesota Crookston in the second game. A third-inning run was the sophomore right-hander's only blemish, as he went 6.1 innings and gave up just five hits, striking out four.

The Golden Eagles tied the game in the fifth inning when Landyn Swenson doubled and Will Zimmerman drove him home with a groundout. One batter later, they took the lead for good when Mason Ruhlman homered to right.

UMC extended its lead with two runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings. A Rulhman sacrifice fly and a Scott Finberg walk made it 4-1 in the seventh, and a throwing error by Upper Iowa brought home two more an inning later.

Brody Sorenson relieved Nelson in the seventh inning and finished the game, striking out three and retiring all but one batter, who reached on an error.

In the second game, Reller went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, and Ruhlman and Swenson also had multi-hit games. The Golden Eagles had 10 hits for the contest.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles and Peacocks square off again Monday afternoon.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 1, UPPER IOWA 0

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-0-0-1—1-3-2

Upper Iowa 0-0-0-0-0-0-0—0-3-0

WP: Jake Dykhoff (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Brennan Sefrit (0.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 6, UPPER IOWA 1

Minnesota Crookston 0-0-0-0-2-0-2-2-0—6-10-2

Upper Iowa 0-0-1-0-0-0-0-0-0—1-5-2

WP: Matt Nelson (6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

LP: Blake Thiesse (6.1 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

