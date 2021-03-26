Minnesota Crookston moves to 9-0 with doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls

The games were supposed to be played in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, but rain forced a change of date and venue.

The Minnesota Crookston baseball team didn't let that disrupt its rhythm.

The Golden Eagles swept Sioux Falls in a doubleheader played in Brandon, S.D. Thursday afternoon, improving to 9-0 on the season (5-0 NSIC) behind wins of 15-3 (seven innings) and 7-5.

UMC had a strong day at the plate in the day's first game, banging out 13 hits and getting on base 11 more times via a walk or hit-by-pitch. Centerfielder Will Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, two doubles and a stolen base, and right-fielder Brock Reller went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and a home run. In addition, Bobby Chu and Jake Hjelle had multi-hit games.

Reller hit a two-run homer in the first inning before the Cougars (4-5, 0-5) came back to tie. They didn't have an answer for the Golden Eagles' second inning, though, in which two singles and two walks brought home three runs.

In the fifth inning, RBI doubles by Eli Jung and Zimmerman helped spur a five-run inning, enabling UMC to take a 10-3 lead. It scored two more runs in the sixth and three in the seventh and final frame.

Brody Sorenson, the winning pitcher, and Trace Brayton allowed just two baserunners over the final 4.1 innings in a solid day for the Minnesota Crookston bullpen.

Hjelle got the Golden Eagles on the board in the second game with a two-run homer in the second inning. Ryan Bernardy answered for USF with a solo shot in the fourth inning, but UMC had more in response.

Landyn Swenson went deep in the fifth, and Scott Finberg and Parker Stroh did the same in the sixth. An RBI double by Swenson then made it 6-1 Golden Eagles.

Despite a solid start by Alex Koep (4.0 innings, three hits, seven strikeouts), UMC's bullpen couldn't hold that lead. In the sixth inning, Bernardy hit his second home run, and Noah Buss homered in the seventh. USF plated two more in the eighth inning behind two base hits and two walks.

Zimmerman got the Golden Eagles an insurance run in the ninth when he doubled, stole third and came home on a groundout by Mason Ruhlman. Jake Dykhoff, after giving up a leadoff single in the ninth, retired the side to end the game.

Thursday's 7-5 win snapped UMC's eight-game streak of scoring at least 10 runs, but the Golden Eagles still had a productive day at the plate with 10 hits. Finberg, Hjelle and Swenson each went 2-for-4.

UP NEXT: UMC remains on the road for a three-game series against Upper Iowa (3-5, 2-2 NSIC) this weekend, with a doubleheader Saturday and a single game Sunday.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 15, SIOUX FALLS 3

Minnesota Crookston 2-3-0-0-5-2-3—15-13-1

Sioux Falls 2-0-1-0-0-0-0—3-4-1

WP: Brody Sorenson (3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

LP: Payton Livingston (1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 7, SIOUX FALLS 5

Minnesota Crookston 0-2-0-0-1-3-0-0-1—7-10-0

Sioux Falls 0-0-0-1-0-1-1-2-0—5-8-1

WP: Jake Osowski (2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Andrew Maslowski (5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

SV: Jake Dykhoff (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

