CYSA offering spring soccer program May 4-27

The Crookston Youth Soccer Association is offering a spring soccer program for children from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade in May.

The program will run from May 4 to May 27 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. It will take place at the Carmen Fields near Tri-Valley Head Start.

With the program, the CYSA, in its own words, "strives to give each player plenty of touches on the ball regardless of ability and provide a safe and encouraging environment where they gain a better understanding of the game."

The program will be split into four groups. Group 1, consisting of grades Pre-K and K, will go from 5:15-6:15 p.m., along with Group 2 (first and second grade). Groups 3 (third and fourth grade) and 4 (fifth and sixth grade) will go from 6:30 to 7:30.

Cost is $20 per child, which is a reduced fee from previous years. The fee covers a soccer ball, t-shirt and Minnesota Youth Soccer Association insurance.

The program will follow the Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 guidance, which, among other things, mandates the wearing of masks at all times, practices and games included.

The registration form, as well as other important information, can be found on the Times' Facebook page.

