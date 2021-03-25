Pirates of the Week: March 18-24

Crookston Times

Girls' basketball: seniors Amber Cymbaluk (manager), Emma Boll, Emma Borowicz and Jayden Hulst (manager)

Coach Darin Zimmerman: “These seniors have been instrumental in the growth of our team. They have all contributed countless hours to improving themselves and our team. They exemplified the values of our program and it has been my pleasure to teach and lead them. I am excited for what the future holds for all.”

Wrestling: senior Zach Brown

Coach Wes Hanson: “Zach Brown is competing in the 120-pound Class A State Tournament this Saturday. This will be his fourth trip to the state tournament. Zach has solid technique which has allowed for high level success. I’m proud of his career and look forward to coaching him one last time this weekend.”

Boys' hockey: seniors Carter Nelson, Gabe Montieth, Gavin Anderson, Kaleb Thingelstad and Noah Kiel

Coach Josh Hardy: “This week's Pirates of the Week for the boy's hockey team are our seniors: Gavin Anderson, Noah Kiel, Carter Nelson, Kaleb Thingelstad and Gabe Monteith. I'm sure growing up they never envisioned a senior year where players were wearing masks and having big chunks of games taken out due to being a close contact, but they've taken the challenge head-on and made the best of it. I've been extremely proud of how they've led this team through all the challenges of this season. They've come to the rink with a smile on their face (even if we couldn't see it behind the mask) and made the best of a sometimes extremely difficult situation. Their contributions on and off the ice will be missed and I'm excited to see what they all do in their next chapter of life!”

