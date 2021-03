Crookston High School/Minnesota Crookston spring schedules and scores

Crookston Times

This page will be continuously updated with the latest scores and stories.

CROOKSTON BASEBALL

April 8: at Win-E-Mac (4:30 p.m.)

April 13: at Thief River Falls (4:00 p.m.)

April 13: at Thief River Falls (TBD)

April 15: vs. Park Rapids (4:30 p.m.)

April 16: at Red Lake County (4:30 p.m.)

April 20: vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5:00 p.m.)

April 22: at Fosston (4:30 p.m.)

April 27: vs. Roseau (4:00 p.m.)

April 27: vs. Roseau (TBD)

April 30: vs. Hillsboro/Central Valley (6:00 p.m.)

May 1: vs. Barnesville (2:00 p.m.)

May 4: vs. Bagley (4:30 p.m.)

May 6: at Sacred Heart (6:30 p.m.)

May 11: at Warroad (4:00 p.m.)

May 11: at Warroad (TBD)

May 13: vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (4:30 p.m.)

May 17: vs. Fergus Falls (5:00 p.m.)

May 18: vs. East Grand Forks (4:30 p.m.)

May 18: vs. East Grand Forks (TBD)

May 25: at Ada-Borup (4:30 p.m.)

CROOKSTON SOFTBALL

April 15: vs. East Grand Forks (5:00 p.m.)

April 17: at Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (9:00 p.m.)

April 19: at Grand Forks (N.D.) (4:30 p.m.)

April 23: vs. Ada-Borup (4:30 p.m.)

April 27: vs. Warroad (4:00 p.m.)

April 27: vs. Warroad (TBD)

April 29: at Thief River Falls (4:30 p.m.)

April 30: vs. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (4:30 p.m.)

May 4: vs. Red Lake Falls (5:00 p.m.)

May 6: at Roseau (4:00 p.m.)

May 6: at Roseau (TBD)

May 11: at East Polk (4:30 p.m.)

May 13: vs. Red Lake County Central (4:30 p.m.)

May 18: at Bagley (4:30 p.m.)

May 18: at Bagley (TBD)

May 20: vs. Northern Freeze (5:00 p.m.)

May 24: vs. East Polk (4:30 p.m.)

May 25: at Sacred Heart (4:30 p.m.)

CROOKSTON TRACK AND FIELD

April 13: vs. Roseau/TBD (Roseau) (3:00 p.m.)

April 23: vs. East Grand Forks/TBD (East Grand Forks) (3:30 p.m.)

April 27: vs. TBD (3:30 p.m.)

May 7: vs. West Marshall/TBD (Warren) (4:00 p.m.)

May 11: vs. Thief River Falls/TBD (Thief River Falls) (3:30 p.m.)

May 20: vs. Ada-Borup/TBD (Ada) (4:00 p.m.)

May 27: vs. Ada-Borup/TBD (Ada) (4:00 p.m.)

June 3: Subsection meet (Thief River Falls) (3:00 p.m.)

-Crookston's home meets take place in East Grand Forks

CROOKSTON BOYS GOLF

April 8: vs. Grafton (Grand Forks, N.D.) (10:00 a.m.)

April 16: at Detroit Lakes (2:00 p.m.)

April 21: at Pequot Lakes (TBD)

April 23: at Fertile-Beltrami (9:30 a.m.)

April 26: vs. TBD (9:30 a.m.)

April 30: at Fergus Falls (TBD)

May 1: at Fergus Falls (TBD)

May 4: at East Grand Forks (9:30 a.m.)

May 7: at Fargo North (TBD)

May 8: at Fargo North (TBD)

May 10: at Bemidji (9:00 a.m.)

May 14: at Thief River Falls (9:30 a.m.)

May 15: at Roseau (9:30 a.m.)

May 19: vs. TBD (Bemidji) (TBD)

May 25: Pre-Subsection meet (10:00 a.m.)

June 1: Subsection meet (10:00 a.m.)

June 7-8: Section meet (Bemidji)

CROOKSTON GIRLS GOLF

April 12: vs. TBD (9:30 a.m.)

April 22: vs. TBD (9:30 a.m.)

April 27: at Roseau (9:30 a.m.)

April 30: at Bemidji (9:30 a.m.)

May 3: at Park Rapids (9:00 a.m.)

May 10: at Thief River Falls (9:30 a.m.)

May 12: at East Grand Forks (2:00 p.m.)

May 17: at East Grand Forks (9:30 a.m.)

May 19: Pre-Subsection meet (Bagley) (10:00 a.m.)

May 21: at Fergus Falls (9:30 a.m.)

May 27: at Thief River Falls (12:00 p.m.)

June 1: Sub-section meet (Bagley) (10:00 a.m.)

June 7-8: Section meet (Bemidji)

CROOKSTON BOYS TENNIS

April 5: vs. East Grand Forks/Fergus Falls (East Grand Forks) (3:30 p.m.)

April 8: vs. Bemidji/Fergus Falls (Bemidji) (12:00 p.m.)

April 9: vs. Alexandria/Monticello (Alexandria) (2:00 p.m.)

April 12: vs. Detroit Lakes/Thief River Falls (11:00 a.m.)

April 15: vs. Thief River Falls (4:30 p.m.)

April 23: at Detroit Lakes (3:30 p.m.)

April 27: vs. Moorhead (4:00 p.m.)

April 29: vs. Bemidji/East Grand Forks/Thief River Falls (Thief River Falls) (12:00 p.m.)

May 4: at Moorhead (4:30 p.m.)

May 6: vs. Benson/Minnewaska Area (Moorhead) (11:00 a.m.)

May 7: vs. East Grand Forks/Perham (2:00 p.m.)

May 17-19: Section meet (East Grand Forks)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON BASEBALL

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON SOFTBALL

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON MEN'S GOLF

March 22-23: Washburn Invitational (Topeka, Kan.)

March 29-30: NSIC Pre-Conference Meet (Kansas City, Mo.)

April 5-6: Central Missouri Mule Invitational (Warrensburg, Mo.)

April 16-18: NSIC Championships (Kansas City, Mo.)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON WOMEN'S GOLF

April 12-13: Hardrocker Invite (Rapid City, S.D.)

April 17-18: Augustana Spring Invite (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

April 23-25: NSIC Championships (Morton, Minn.)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON WOMEN'S TENNIS

-Minnesota Crookston's home matches take place in Grand Forks, N.D.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON WESTERN EQUESTRIAN

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON HUNT SEAT EQUESTRIAN

March 6: at North Dakota State

March 7: at North Dakota State

April 10: UMC Home Show

April 11: IHSA Regional Championships

April 11: UMC Home Show

