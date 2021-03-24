Golden Eagles finish 15th at first tournament of season

The Minnesota Crookston men's golf team opened its season by finishing 15th out of 16 teams at the Washburn Invitational at Topeka Country Club in Topeka, Kan. this week.

The tournament consisted of three rounds, with the first two rounds played Monday and the final round on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles posted a three-day score of 985, 133 strokes over par, placing ahead of Newman University and three strokes behind Minot State.

The Golden Eagles shot a 343 in the first round, but improved with rounds of 318 and 324 to close out the invitational.

Connor Humble (R-Sr.) led UMC by tying for 19th place with a score of 227. Humble had UMC's best two rounds of the tournament, shooting 2-over-par 73 in both the second and third rounds.

Keegan Poppenburg, Cade Pederson, Spencer Dahlquist, Spencer Harvey and Matt Moroz rounded out the Golden Eagles' contingent in Topeka. Poppenburg finished tied for 70th, Pederson tied for 76th, Dalhquist finished in a tie for 97th, Harvey placed 99th and Moroz was 100th.

Washburn won its home tournament with a score of 861, and the Ichabods' Andrew Beckler won the individual title with rounds of 64, 68 and 68.

Six other Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools — Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota State, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Upper Iowa and Winona State — competed as well.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston will return to action at the NSIC Pre-Conference Meet in Kansas City, Mo. March 29-30.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON RESULTS

Connor Humble 81-73-73—227 (+14)

Keegan Poppenberg 86-79-82—247 (+34)

Cade Pederson 82-82-84—248 (+35)

Spencer Dahlquist 94-84-90—268 (+55)

Spencer Harvey 96-88-85—269 (+56)

Matt Moroz 104-90-108—302 (+89)

