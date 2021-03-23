Youth wrestlers compete in Grafton

Times Report

Crookston's youth wrestlers competed at their fourth tournament of the season over the weekend, wrestling in Grafton, N.D. on Friday, March 19.

Jaron Knutson and Levi Kresl finished first in their weight divisions. Mauricio Arriaga placed second, and Oliver Wallace took third.

Crookston previously competed in Carrington, N.D. on Feb. 28, Hunter, N.D. on March 6 and Mayville, N.D. on March 13.

